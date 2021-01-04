Spread the love



















Confirmation Celebration held at Holy Rosary Church Alangar

Moodbidri: Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore, administered the sacrament of confirmation to 85 Candidates of Alangar Church on January 2, 2021.

During this occasion, two Devotional Kannada CDS produced by Fr Maxim and Fr Walter D’Souza – DIVYARAATHI a melodious CD of Kannada Prayer Songs BHAKTHIGAANA a devotional Kannada Bhajans for all occasions were released by the Bishop.

The Bishop witnessed an exhibition of catechism activities of catechism children on the theme of the Holy Bible, Mother Mary, Saints and Christmas.

Fr Rakesh Mathias CSS superior of Nithyadar Nivas, a guest priest, and a redemptorist deacon were also present.