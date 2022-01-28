Confirmation soon for Tamil release of Balakrishna-starrer ‘Akhanda’



Hyderabad: A report has said that the Tamil-dubbed version of “Akhanda” is all set to hit the screens this Friday in Tamil Nadu.

Starring popular Telugu actor Balakrishna in the lead role, directed by Boyapati Srinu, “Akhanda” has been streaming in Telugu on Disney+Hotstar.

Even though “Akhanda” is available on OTT, the movie is planned to be released in theatres in order to capitalise on the existing buzz.

While there is an ambiguity about the dubbed version’s release, it is even said that the movie’s Telugu version will be released in Tamil Nadu.

The makers are yet to clarify the same.

There are no straight Tamil films coming out this week due to the pandemic, so Tamil Nadu distributors have shown interest in the movie “Akhanda”, which can be called a blockbuster hit in Telugu.

There is a possibility that the movie will be dubbed into other languages soon after the Tamil release.

Pragya Jaiswal appears as the heroine in the mass entertainer, while Srikanth and other actors are in significant roles.

Balakrishna’s dynamic role in the movie is lauded by the Telugu audience, while SS Thaman’s music still stays as one of the biggest highlights about “Akhanda”.