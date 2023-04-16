Conflict between Street Vendors & MCC Officials/Police Turns Ugly near Town Hall Footpath  

Conflict between Street Vendors & Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Officials turns Ugly near Town Hall Footpath, as Vendors encroaching on the said Footpath remains an issue

Mangaluru: There has been a debate for a long on the livelihood of street vendors and the encroachment they cause. The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, focuses on providing livelihood to vendors. It stipulates that street vendors be enumerated once in five years. However, for pedestrians, pavements are the only safe space. With many vendors occupying this space, they feel deprived of their safety.

And with these out-of-town street vendors encroaching on the Wide Footpath made available for them by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd have been misused by them, with their products blocking the pavement, and when they go back, they leave behind a pile of waste, which is called complaints from the citizens of Mangaluru to the MCC to evict such kind of vendors who are a nuisance. When cars stop beside the pavement, pedestrians walk at the centre of the road.

Mangaloreans have resigned themselves to vendors spilling on the pavements. There is a temporary relief when the police or MCC officials arrive, but the eviction serves no purpose because the vendors are back almost immediately, and that was the case of the street vendors who were evicted last week, had set up their make-shift shops once again on the footpath near Town Hall, and a small crew of MCC had to face all the consequences dealing with the vendors since they were backed up by the leaders of Dakshina Kannada District Street Vendors Welfare Association (DKDSVWA), who insisted that the vendors carry on with their trade, and not to budge to anyone.

It should be noted that week after week a large group of out-of-town street vendors occupy the newly built Wide Footpaths by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) near Town Hall and nearby vicinity to sell Old Clothes and Produce/Vegetables/fruits every Saturday and Sunday, and when they leave, they leave behind a pile of garbage of clothes, vegetables etc, which is seen scattered all over in that area. And every Monday, the poor Pourakarmikas of Anthony Waste Management Cell and MCC had to slog and do the cleanup and many times these sanitation workers have expressed their hardship with tears in their eyes, that they have to clean up the mess left behind by out of town street vendors, who don’t even pay taxes nor they tip these Pourakarmikas for the clean up work.

Street vendors coming from out-of-town leave behind a huge pile of old clothes and vegetable waste after their sales. This has been happening for the last so many years, and our elected representatives and officials of district administration and MCC had turned a BLIND EYE towards this issue. But finally, after the public had raised their voices about the nuisance created by these vendors, on 8 April 2023, MCC officials evicted these vendors from the Town Hall footpaths. Surprisingly, a bunch of vendors selling fruits/vegetables had once again encroached on the Town Hall footpath, which led to a team of MCC officials, namely Health Inspectors Ms Deepika, Arun and Kiran, and Health Officer Lokesh, trying their best to evict these illegal vendors, but had to face a bad situation dealing with the vendors and the leaders of the DK Street Vendors Association, which led to chaos, until the police arrived.

Even though the officials tried their tactics by using water sprinklers from Town Hall to drive away the vendors, that didn’t work, instead creating more tension among both parties. A couple of weeks ago, we had seen Street Vendors in the city gathered near Mangaluru North police station and warned of a protest after two vendors were detained by police for carrying out business near Rao and Rao Circle. However, when leaders of the street vendors intervened, they were released. Street vendors led by BK Imthiyaz, honorary president of Dakshina Kannada District Street Vendors Welfare Association had reached the police station to settle the issue. Seems like the Vendors and leaders of their association are more powerful than the police and MCC Officials-what a joke!

This morning speaking to Team Mangalorean, Imthiyaz said. “Let the authorities clear encroachments of footpaths and unauthorised buildings and structures in the city, instead of vacating street vendors. Police act against poor street vendors, but no action is taken against those rich who had organized street food festivals recently in the city. These poor out-of-town vendors come here only during the weekend to make a living, and chasing them away is rude and harsh on the part of the MCC Officials. We will support these vendors no matter what, since they have the rights under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014,”

On behalf of MCC, Health Inspector Ms Deepika said, ” We have done our duties following various complaints from the public about the nuisance created by these vendors, leaving the area dirty etc, and we had to evict them last week. But there was no need for them to come back again and create all these ruckuses backed up by the Street Vendors Association leaders. Since we were short of staff and workers today due to election duties, we couldn’t do much, but we will get into action next weekend and see that no one encroaches on the Town Hall footpath for their trade. We also need public support in this regard, since the footpaths are made for their use and not illegal hawkers”.

However, the problem though is existent in the main part of the City, and MCC has done nothing concrete so far. The vendors many times have extended their carts on road thus creating unnecessary traffic mess and narrowing the space for the movement of locals. The area has turned into a nuisance. Though when seen the police remove them from the site, a few days or the next day they are back at the same place. People blame the MCC for its failure to shift them permanently. The officials associated with the Traffic Department while admitting that the vendors create traffic problems in the city said it was the MCC’s responsibility to clear the footpaths. The situation was brought under control under the supervision of police inspector Manjunath and his police crew from Pandeshwar Police Station.

However, there needs to be a permanent solution to end these chaotic street vendors issues, now and then. MCC, District Administration and Police should come up with a concrete plan to end this ugly situation. It requires coming up with smart ideas to change people’s rooted cultural behaviour and attitudes. And making sure those ideas work. And to make this happen we need public support in keeping the city clean, and we also need more volunteers.

Let’s not be ignorant- let’s appreciate the work done by MCC Officials, MCC Pourakarmikas, volunteers of (Swachh Bharath) Ramakrishna Mission and all others who are trying to keep Mangaluru clean. We need to learn manners of cleanliness, we need to join hands with MCC and other voluntary associations that are striving to keep this beautiful coastal city clean. Let’s not dirty it with our ignorance and dirty manners. MCC needs to educate these street vendors about cleanliness, and if they are still ignorant, punish them with hefty fines. And if they still ignore MCC warnings, don’t allow them to do their ugly business in our town. Problem solved. Period.

