Conflict in Ukraine, Ministry of External Affairs Opens Helpline – DC Dr Rajendra

Mangaluru: After the President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced a Military operation in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, the ministry of external affairs has opened a` Control room in Ukraine.

There are rumours that people from Dakshina Kannada are stranded in Ukraine.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has requested the people of Dakshina Kannada to contact the District Administration if any of their family members are stranded in Ukraine. The ministry of external affairs has opened a Control room and a 24-hour helpline to assist those stranded in Ukraine and their family members.

In his voice message, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “If anyone from Mangaluru is stranded in Ukraine, we have requested the public to inform us. So far, we have not received any information from any of the stations and we do not have any Ukrainians residing in Mangaluru”.

Ministry of External Affairs Control Room Toll-free Number: 1800118797

Other Phone numbers:

+91 11 23012113

+91 11 23014104

+91 11 23017905

Fax: +91 11 23088124

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

Embassy of India in Ukraine 24-hour helpline

24*7 Emergency Helpline:

+380 997300428

+380 997300483

Email: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in

Website:www.eoiukraine.gov.in