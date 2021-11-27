Confluence of Saraswaths Worldwide event to be organised in Mangalore on Sunday



New Delhi: The Confluence of Saraswaths Worldwide event is being organised in Mangalore on Sunday where Saraswaths from across the world will participate.

It has been organised by the Vishwa Saraswath Federation (VSF) under the guidance of His Holiness Shrimad Samyamindra Tirtha Swamiji of Kashi Math Samsthan Varanasi.

Eminent speakers who are participating in this event are Padmashree Kashinath Pandita, Dr Ajay Chrungoo, Shefali Vaidya, Aarti Tikoo, Lt Preeti Mohan, Dinesh Kamath, Rajesh Kaul and Sudhakar Bhat.

This is one of the important conferences in recent times where subjects such as Hindu Saraswaths and their history, exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and lessons learnt, role of Saraswaths in nation building, Sanskrit – the mother language, Sharada Lipi, and role of Saraswath Maths for Saraswath unity will be discussed in detail. During this event, future action plans for Saraswath unity will be deliberated.

The event will be attended by different Saraswaths, including Kashmiri Saraswath Pandits, Mohyal Saraswaths, Rajasthan Saraswaths, Gowda Saraswath Brahmans, Chitrapura Saraswaths and Rajapura Saraswaths from across the globe.