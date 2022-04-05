Confused Between Grid-Tied and Off-Grid Home Solar Systems? Read This Post

When it comes to setting up a home solar system, people often find themselves confused between Grid-Tied (also known as On-Grid) and Off-Grid home solar systems. In fact, it is one of the major reasons many of them take several months to come to a buying decision. If you are facing a similar issue, in this post, we will give a quick overview of the difference between these two types of home solar systems and the factors one should consider when looking for a home solar system. So let’s get started without further ado.

Difference between Grid-Tied and Off-Grid Solar Power Systems

Both Grid-Tied and Off-Grid solar power systems depend on solar panels as their primary source of energy. But as we know there are times when solar panels don’t generate sufficient energy to fulfil a home’s power requirement. In such scenarios, the solar power system draws the deficit power from a secondary source of energy. This is where the Grid-Tied and Off-Grid Solar power systems differ as they both rely on different secondary sources of energy.

Grid-Tied Solar Power System

The Grid-Tied solar power system’s secondary source of energy is the local grid. Most residential properties have a Grid-tied solar power system installed on their properties. Whenever there’s a power deficit the Grid-Tied inverter draws power from the local utility grid. The best part about Grid-Tied solar power systems is that they send the surplus power produced by solar panels to the local grid through an arrangement called Net-Metering. Through this arrangement, the units sent by the solar panel system to the local grid get offset by the units received by the solar panel system.

Advantages of Grid-Tied Solar Power System

● They are less expensive as they don’t need solar batteries.

● It allows net metering.

Off-Grid Solar Power System

As the name suggests, Off-Grid solar power systems are not connected to the local Grid. Instead, the off-grid system depends on solar batteries as its secondary source of energy. The off-grid solar power systems are recommended for properties that lie in far-off areas where a local grid either doesn’t exist or where the local grid provides an irregular power supply. Since solar batteries require a substantial investment and also need to be replaced after every few years, it’s best to avoid an off-grid solar power system.

Advantages of Off-Grid Solar Power System

● They have no dependence on the grid.

● They offer a great alternative for Grid-Tied systems in remote areas.

There’s A Third Type Too – Hybrid Solar Power System

Besides the above two solar power systems, there’s a third type that gives you the best of both worlds. Well, we are talking about the hybrid solar power system. It is a combination of both Grid-Tied and Off-Grid Solar Power Systems. It is connected to the local grid and also has a solar battery bank attached to it. The advantage of using a hybrid solar power system is that it stores the surplus energy produced by the solar panels in the solar battery bank. When the battery is fully charged the surplus energy produced by the solar panels gets transferred to the utility grid through net metering. Later during the peak hours when electricity rates are high it draws power from the battery to avoid high energy rates.