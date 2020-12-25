Spread the love



















Cong appoints Arjun Modhwadia as Gujarat campaign committee chairman



New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday announced various committees for Gujarat and appointed former state president Arjun Modwadia as campaign committee chairman.

After exodus of MLAs ahead of Rajya Sabha polls and decimation in the recent byelections, the Congress has turned to old faces again while retaining the state President Amit Chavda and legislative party leader Paresh Dhanani.

Former state president and ex Union Minister Bharat Singh Solanki has been appointed as Strategy Committee head while ex state president Siddharth Patel will head the election management committee. Tushar Chaudhary has been appointed as media chairman and will be media chairman and Kadir Pirzada has been made chairman of program implementation committees.

The party has also appointed state in-charge Rajiv Satav as coordination committee head. The Congress which had put up tough fight in 2017 Gujarat polls have seen its numbers reducing after many MLAs left the party to join the BJP.

The party is gearing up for the big show-off and this is the reason it has relied mainly on old faces. Solanki and Modhwadia have been given credit for big win during the 2009 Lok Sabha election. The Congress will have to rely heavily on them after the demise of Ahmed Patel.