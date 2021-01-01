Spread the love



















Cong backing farmers’ stir, but maintaining a distance

New Delhi: The farmers agitation has been going on for over a month now and the farmers are sitting around Delhi borders in the bone-chilling cold with the next round of talks with the government scheduled for Monday, January 4.

But the main opposition party, the Congress, after taking an initial lead in the farmers agitation first in Parliament and then with former party President Rahul Gandhi taking out a Tractor Rally in support of the farmers, has not been able to take this agitation countrywide despite having governments in four states and being part of the government in two other states.

On Friday Delhi Congress Chief Anil Kumar visited Ghazipur border to show solidarity with the farmers, but the Congress is not joining the agitation and asking its workers to be part of the protest. The party is protesting against the farm laws separately.

Congress leaders are saying that they don’t want to give a political colour to this agitation as it is about the genuine demands of the farmers.

On December 31 Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala reached Singhu border and did Langar Service. Earlier Congress leader Harish Rawat went to Ghazipur border to pay tribute to the farmers who have died during the agitation.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “As the new year begins, we remember those who we lost and thank all those who protect and sacrifice for us. My heart is with the farmers and labourers fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour. Happy new year to all.”

The Congress Punjab MPs are sitting on an indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar and on Thursday senior party leader Salman Khurshid joined them. One of the agitating MPs said they will continue their protest till the government takes back the farm laws

While the Congress has been persistent in its attack on the Government with Rahul Gandhi leading a delegation to President Kovind and submitting a memorandum with two crore signatures to him against the farm laws, many Congress leaders were detained and not allowed to go.

Surjewala attacked the government on Fiday saying, “farmers are sitting at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, your black laws are unacceptable”.

The government and the farmers held a sixth round of talks on December 30 for over five hours with the Centre saying the two sides had reached consensus on two out of the four key issues.