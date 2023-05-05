‘Cong Developed Moodbidri, Not BJP- Mithun Rai will WIN 100%’ -Ex-Minister Abhayachandra Jain

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Former Karnataka State Minister Abhayachandra Jain, who represented the Moodbidri constituency from 1999-2018, said, “No development in the constituency has taken place through BJP. All the development works done by Congress while we were in power, BJP is taking credit, which is their habit. About 90% of the development works were under Congress rule. Peace and development in the state and district can only be achieved with a stable Congress government. The Congress played an important role in the development of Moodbidri constituency”.

“Various development works were undertaken during Congress rule, and development got a big push when SM Krishna and Siddaramaiah were the chief ministers then. When Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, he worked for the welfare of the people, by giving a lot of grants in every sector, including agriculture and irrigation. Over the years, the Congress government played an important role in the setting up of industries. I am 100% confident over the Congress emerging as a winner in all eight assembly constituencies. Last election, voters got carried away with emotions, however, this time, the voters will vote against the commission government. The party has picked a young and right candidate to Contest from the Moodbidri constituency, and Mithun Rai will WIN 100% with a big margin” added Jain.

He further said, ” The new taluk office in Moodbidri was sanctioned by the Siddaramaiah government. A vented dam, built in Puche Mogaru to supply drinking water, had received over Rs 4 Crore when SM Krishna was the Chief Minister. One acre of land had been reserved for Moodbidri Court near Gaushala in Kadalakere. The ring road which was quite unique connecting Moodbidri with Karkala was also constructed during the Siddaramaiah tenure. The drinking water pipeline from Mangaluru to Mulki (Rs 4 crore was laid when Kumar Bangarappa was the minor irrigation minister)”

“A multi-village drinking water project was first implemented in Kinnigoli district at an estimated cost of Rs 18 Crore. The project is now providing water to ten villages. Also, Rs 50 crore was utilized for the construction of the vented dam at Maravoor towards a multi-0village drinking water project. The BJP government has not utilized Rs 3 crore released by Siddaramaiah government to build a bus stand in Mulki. The fund is still lying in the account of Mulki Town Municipal Corporation. And now all these assurances prior to the forthcoming elections by the BJP leaders are all lies, and corruption will still continue if people vote them into power. Trust Congress and make a difference in the elections for steady and corrupt-free governance”. added Abhayachandra Jain.

