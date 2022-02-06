Cong express condolences on the passing of Lata Mangeshkar



New Delhi: As condolences pour in on the demise of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Congress leaders onn Sunday offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades. Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too tweeted, “Her passing away is unbearable loss to Indian Music as she picked all the musical note of the Indian Music and showcased it.”

The Congress official Twitter handle, “The passing away of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji comes as a huge loss for our country. Her voice mesmerised millions, and inspired people all over the world. Our condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Lata Mangeshkar, India’s most loved singer who had once moved Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to tears, leaves behind a teary-eyed nation of admirers who grew up listening to her immutable voice give wings to the words of poets and the screen careers of legions of heroines.

India’s Melody Queen, who also composed music for Marathi films and was a producer as well, and had the distinction of being conferred with the highest civilian honours of India and France, passed away on Sunday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted because of Covid-related complications on January 11.

Lata Didi, as she was known among her family and followers, was 92 and is survived by her siblings — playback singer and composer Meena Khadilkar, popular singer and restaurateur Asha Bhosale, singer Usha Mangeshkar, and music director Hridayanath Mangeshkar.