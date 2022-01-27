Cong extends support to peaceful agitation by job seekers

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday extended its support to the agitating students in UP and Bihar who are up against the RRB recruitment process.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, “we extend our support to any peaceful protest but not in a violent way, as it’s Gandhi’s country where there is no place for violence.”

She slammed the government for betraying job seekers and not able to provide jobs despite repeated assurances. The government is cheating the students, she alleged.

The students and the job aspirants were protesting against the fresh notification of the Indian Railways wherein it has finalised two examinations.

The agitators said that there was only one examination in the earlier notification in 2019, now RRB has issued a fresh notification as well and given a provision of two examinations.

The officials have also been allegedly involved in irregularities with candidates having 50 marks being passed in the examination while many candidates having 80 to 85 marks have failed.

On Wednesday, the agitation turned violent when a large number of agitators set several coaches of New Delhi-bound Shramjeevi Express train on fire in Bihar’s Gaya.

A large number of protesters, holding Tricolours assembled on the track in the Patna-Gaya railway section in the morning. When the Shramjeevi Express arrived, they initially pelted stones and then set some coaches on fire.