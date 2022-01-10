Cong fails to respect law of land: Nalin Kumar Kateel



Mangaluru: State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel accused Congress of failing to respect the law of the land, implemented in the interest of public health when the Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Karnataka.

He flayed the padayatra being organised by Congress demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

‘The Congress has no respect for the law of the land. For the sake of leadership, KPCC President D K Shivakumar is carrying out a ‘padayatra drama’. The citizens of the state are watching the move of the Congress and will give a befitting answer to the party in the coming days,’ he said.

There is a case in the Supreme Court pertaining to the Mekedatu project. Once the case is solved, the state government will take steps towards the project. Congress has no concern for the people of the state. If they had any concern, they could have spoken to their counterparts in Tamil Nadu, to solve the row over the Mekedatu project, said Kateel.

In spite of the fact over the case in court, the Congress is organising a padayatra to give a wrong message to the people of the state. People are well aware of the political motive behind the padayatra, he said.

Why did the Congress-led government under the leadership of Siddaramaiah fail to move forward with the detailed project report (DPR) of Mekedatu between 2014 and 2018? Kateel asked.

‘The BJP government in the state had implemented a few rules to check the spread of Covid-19. Unfortunately, the leaders who ruled the state in the past are violating the rules. This shows the culture of Congress. The party has no concern for the health of the people. There is no doubt that the party will not exist in the future. The Congress will have to pay for the consequences if Covid-19 cases increase due to the padayatra’ said Kateel.