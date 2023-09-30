Cong govt has lost confidence of Karnataka’s people, claims Bommai



Tumkuru: BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday claimed that the Congress government has lost the confidence of the people.

He told reporters here that the present government lacked the people’s trust and the citizens were totally unhappy over the governance.

Bommai said on the issue of Cauvery, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that if water was not released to Tamil Nadu, he would be out of power, and claimed that the Congress were sacrificing the welfare of the state for power.

“The CM should speak responsibly while making an open statement. The government must make an effective argument in court. If the current situation is explained to the Supreme Court, there will be no contempt of court and power won’t go,” he said.

To a question about the arrest of a Hindu activist for threatening the lives of progressive writers, Bommai alleged that in this government, threats are being made in the name of fake news. “They are threatening everyone by calling it fake news, taking them to other districts and interrogating them. This is not a good development,” he added.

Replying to a question, he said Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who purportedly said that there was no value for the Lingayat officers, is a veteran politician, and also the President of All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, and his words would have an impact in the coming days.

Like this: Like Loading...