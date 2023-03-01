Cong in Kerala using Assembly to give sanctity to ED report: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI(M) on Wednesday accused the Congress of using the Assembly to give sanctity to a report of the Enforcement Directorate in the Life Mission bribery case.

This comes a day after Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnaden tore into Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the state Assembly over the alleged role of his two close aides in the case.

Alleging that the Congress is using the Assembly to give sanctity to ED report, CPI(M) State Secretary M.V.Govindan said, “The Congress is trying to use the Assembly to give sanctity to the ED, which is not right. They think that by doing so they can link the CM office and then reach Vijayan, but we have nothing to fear as nothing wrong has been done.”

Govindan is presently leading his state-wide yatra that began from Kasargod on February 20 and will travel through all the 140 Assembly constituencies before culminating here on March 18.

The CPI(M) is undertaking the rally to highlight the wrong policies of the Centre towards Kerala.

While Vijayan’s former principal secretary M.Sivasankar is now in jail, his assistant private secretary C.M.Ravindran failed to appear before the ED on Monday, and has now been asked to present himself next Tuesday.

