Cong is adding fuel to fire Agnipath protests: K’taka CM Basavraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has hit out at the Congress for instigating the protests against the Agnipath scheme of the central government that guarantees 4 years of service in defence forces to a youth.

Bommai said, the dharna being staged by Khanapur MLA is proof that Congress is behind the protest.

Speaking to media persons, Bommai said, “Agnipath is a novel scheme. The system of inducting youth for military training is prevalent all over the world. If the youth get into military training at 17-21 years, they would get many opportunities after their stint in the service.”

They can be inducted into paramilitary forces, he said. “The scheme has been launched to have a young military and having well trained, fit population. The union government is likely to address the apprehensions of those who have already written the exam,” he said.

“But violence and arson, setting trains to fire is unpardonable. Passengers are being inconvenienced, public property is being destroyed. This is a politically motivated act. People will understand this very soon,” Bommai said further.

Replying to a question on protests against textbook review, Bommai said, “we will consider the suggestions of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and the seers with an open mind.”

“We have not made it a prestige issue. We are ready to rectify the mistakes if there are any objections. We have immense respect for the veterans who toiled for the development of the country and the state, historical kings, renowned litterateurs,” he said.

“There will be no compromise on according them high respect. We are ready to go to any extent to teach the young generation about these great achievers,” Bommai said.

All the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two day visit to the state are complete, Bommai added.