Cong is against forcible religious conversion, says Siddaramaiah

Kolar (Karnataka): Opposition Leader in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday said the Congress is against forcible religious conversion, but it cannot stop the menace if an individual willingly accepts any other faith.

“If somebody indulges in forcible religious conversion, we are against it. Forcible conversions should not be done,” the former state CM told reporters here.

If an individual voluntarily wants to get converted to any religion, then no one can stop it from happening, Siddaramaiah added. He was speaking on the sidelines of the party event.

The state government is planning to introduce a bill to prevent forceful religious conversions. Both Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had told the assembly that the government was concerned and wanted to bring in a stringent law against the menace.

Earlier during the monsoon session, BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekhar had made a sensational claim that approximately 20,000 people, including his mother, were converted to Christianity in Chitradurga district.

He had accused Christian missionaries of giving monetary bribes to the families of the people in lieu of the conversion.

Concerned about this development, Shekhar appealed to the government to take immediate action to stop these ‘illegal conversions’.

He had asked the government to withdraw benefits to the converted Dalits under various public schemes.

He also had alleged that the converted Dalits and people lodge false rape and atrocities cases against those who raise voice against conversion.

BJP MLA and former state assembly speaker KG Bopaiah also had demanded a stricter law to control conversion.

