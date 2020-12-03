Spread the love



















Cong leader held on charges of causing B’luru riots



Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch Police on Thursday arrested Congress leader and former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) member A.R. Zakir in connection with the riot case.

The charge sheet accused Zakir along with former Bengaluru mayor R.Sampath Raj as conspirators for the riots.

Zakir was absconding in the aftermath of the notice issued by the CCB to attend a formal questioning with regards to his involvement in the riot case. Thereafter, the CCB formed a special team to track him down and successfully arrested the accused.

Earlier, the CCB had arrested former BBMP mayor Sampath Raj in connection to the violence case.