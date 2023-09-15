Cong-led govt released Cauvery water to please DMK, strengthen INDIA bloc: Ex-K’taka CM



Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday said the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government has been releasing water of Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu despite shortage just to please the ruling DMK in the neighbouring state, and also to strengthen the INDIA bloc.

Speaking to reporters, the senior BJP leader said there is no water in the state.

“The government is carrying out politics in the matter of Cauvery water. The government has failed to explain the matter of Cauvery water and convince the Supreme Court in this regard. The Congress government is indirectly co-operating with the DMK government,” Yediyurappa claimed.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) has ordered to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

“There is no necessity for an all-party delegation to approach the Central government. What is the necessity of the intervention by the Centre? Instead of writing letters to the Centre, let the government write letters to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin,” he said.

“Let the letter affair be with the INDIA partner DMK Party. Let the Congress write a letter to CM Stalin. We will stand with the government if the release of Cauvery water is stopped. They are claiming that the matter is discussed with the legal team. This has raised suspicions,” Bommai said.

The BJP has already held a meeting under the leadership of Yediyurappa to carry out the Cauvery Rakshana Yatra in the Cauvery basin districts.

The MLAs and MPs from the six districts had participated in the meeting and discussed strategies and preparations.

