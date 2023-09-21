Cong-led govt would be responsible if law & order in K’taka collapses over Cauvery issue: BJP



Bengaluru: Former Karnataka deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader R. Ashok on Thursday said the Congress-led government in the state would be responsible if law and order collapses over the Cauvery water sharing row with neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka stated that the Siddaramaiah-led government had completely failed to protect the interests of Karnataka. “In case of any disturbance, the government will have to take responsibility,” he said.

“If the realistic picture is considered, there will be no drinking water for the people of Bengaluru. The government is not bothered about it. If the storage is lost due to the release of water to Tamil Nadu, what will be the consequences in the state? CM Siddaramaiah, his deputy D.K. Shivakumar and other ministers have not said a word about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. They colluded with him and enacted a drama before the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police have taken a group of agitating farmers into custody after they attempted to move closer to the KRS dam in Mandya district.

The agitators were from a organisation called Bhoomitaayi Horata Samithi. It was staging a protest and the attempt was made following the Supreme Court order to release the water to Tamil Nadu.

The protests were staged across Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara and Bengaluru Rural districts by farmers’ organisations.

