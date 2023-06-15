Cong-led K’taka govt to amend Anti-Conversion law, take up revision of textbooks

Bengaluru: Congress-led Karnataka government on Thursday announced to amend the Anti-Conversion Law and take up textbook revision.

The announcements were made after the cabinet meeting in Vidhana Soudha. State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H. K. Patil said the Cabinet has decided to amend the Anti Conversion Law.

“All the aspects introduced by the previous BJP government would be dropped,” he said. The act will be taken up for amendment in the Assembly session, scheduled to be held in July,” Patil said.

The BJP has imposed stringent conditions on religious conversions. It had also prescribed stringent punishment for the offence.

The cabinet has also decided to take up textbook revision, he said.

In the Congress poll manifesto, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar had promised to repeal all the acts enacted by the BJP government once the party comes to power in the state.

