Spread the love



















Cong MLA detained in Gujarat, chants ‘Ram Dhun’ in lock-up

Gandhinagar: Congress legislator Jashubhai Patel and his supporters were detained by police in Aravalli district of Gujarat on Tuesday for flouting prohibitory orders, following which they chanted ‘Ram Dhun’ in police lock-up.

The Bayad MLA and around two dozen supporters were detained in the Malpur town police station lock-up under Section 144 of the CrPC imposed across Gujarat due to the December 8 ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers agitating in Delhi.

In the lock-up, they began singing the popular devotional song in praise of Lord Ram, amusing the policemen deployed there.

Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia had announced the prohibitory orders on Monday night as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, many state Congress leaders were also detained across the state.

The opposition Congress has extended support to the nationwide shutdown called by farmers to demand repeal of three central farm laws.