Cong MLA U T Khader Seeks Action against Provocative Social Media Posts

Mangaluru: In the wake of provocative posts on social media bya Whatsapp group Muslim Defence Force (MDF) warning burqa-clad women to behave in the public, especially malls, if not get beaten up, Deputy leader of the opposition in assembly and Mangalore MLA U T Khader has urged the state government and police to take strict action against those who post derogatory and provocative messages on social media, and create confusion and fear in the society.

Referring to the WhatsApp group Muslim Defence Force (MDF) issuing a warning to burqa-clad women engaged in ‘indecent behaviour’ in malls of dire consequences, he briefed the media that no one has the right to issue such statements. “Women and girls have parents and religious leaders to guide them. Issuing warnings by sitting somewhere, without providing a real identity and through social media posts, is aimed at creating confusion in society. The state government should act strictly against those communal organisations that are engaged in disrupting peace and harmony in society. Negligence on the part of the government in acting against such posts, is nothing but betraying the people and the society,” added Khader.

Further, he doubted the silence of the district minister on such provocative posts. “It makes one doubt whether such groups have support from the government,” he said. Khader also demanded a probe on Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s claim, “The going rate is Rs 2,500 crore for a chief minister and Rs 100 crore for a minister’’. “When Congress leader Priyank Kharge spoke based on the content available in the public domain, about the PSI recruitment scam, he was served a notice by the investigation agency. Now, who will the BJP government serve notice for Yatnal’s statement?” he asked.

He further said, “The BJP-led government has failed to live up to the expectations of the people, and to hide failures. The BJP are chalking out an agenda to create confusion in society. People should not fall for such emotional issues and provocative statements, and should give a suitable reply when the time comes,” .

Also Read Related Article :