Cong MLAs of 5 states likely to be shifted to Rajasthan before March 10 fearing poaching



Jaipur: If sources in political circles are to be believed, Congress MLAs from five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur might be shifted to Rajasthan fearing poaching.

On Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a detailed meeting with top party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal, in New Delhi. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel too attended it.

The discussion focussed on the strategies to be adopted after the Assembly poll results of the states are announced.

Reportedly, political camping of MLAs of these five states also figured prominently in the deliberation and a unanimous decision of shifting them to Rajasthan was taken.

Rajasthan has been pioneering in arranging for safe camping for MLAs of other states under Gehlot’s rule.

Earlier, MLAs from Gujarat, MP and Maharashtra were also shifted here fearing poaching from opposition. In fact, Assam MLAs were also shifted here for the same purpose.

A few states’ MLAs might be coming to Rajasthan before the results are announced on March 10.

Terming it a “courtesy” meeting, CM Ashok Gehlot said: “This was a courtesy meeting. We sought appointments from the veterans and got the meeting scheduled. How we need to go ahead after the elections was also discussed. Also, we had a discussion on organisational polls for the party as well as on membership drive. Today, those in power at the centre do not believe in democracy and we as opposition can lead from the front. We all holding posts in Congress have the responsibility to ponder upon how we can contribute for the party,” he added.