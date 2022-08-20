Cong presidential poll: Central election Authority awaits CWC nod



New Delhi: The Central Election Authority (CEA) is awaiting the go-ahead of Congress Working Committee (CWC) for the conduct of the party’s presidential poll, sources said on Saturday.

The CEA, which is authorised to conduct organisational polls, has completed the process of voters’ list before the CWC takes a final call, sources said.

Majority of the party leaders feel that Rahul Gandhi should take over as party president but there is no clarity from him since he left the post after the 2019 poll debacle.

Also, the Congress, in interim, is chalking out plan B to continue Sonia Gandhi as party president and appoint a working president for each zone, an idea mooted some time back. Another name doing rounds is that of Sonia loyalist Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He has reportedly denied the top post and asserted that Rahul Gandhi should take over as party president.

The Congress schedule was to begin the process from August 21 but the CWC meeting has not been called yet. Some leaders from scheduled castes who could be given the top post include Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mallikarjun Kharge and Meira Kumar. Kharge is Rahul Gandhi’s confidante and can be instrumental in Karnataka polls.

However, sources said that former party President Rahul Gandhi has lined up a series of meetings with state units. He also plans to visit every district in the country in the run-up to the general elections. The plan is yet to be finalised.

Rahul Gandhi’s insistence on a non-Gandhi taking over the position has left the party in a dilemma. Leaders close to him have been trying to convince him to re-assume the post.

The Congress Working Committee members have appealed many times to Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of the party, but he has been reluctant. Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni said: “All the members were unanimous that Rahul Gandhi should take over as president of the Congress party.” The CWC has given the go-ahead to the internal elections of the party.

The CWC had approved the organisational elections and the schedule had been decided.

The election of the PCC President, Vice-President, Treasurer, and PCC Executive and AICC Members by the PCC general body was earlier scheduled to be over by August 20.

The election of the AICC president is slated to be held between August 21 and September 20.

The election of CWC members and other bodies by AICC members during the preliminary session (date to be announced later) will preferably be held in September-October.

