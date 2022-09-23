Cong presidential poll: Jairam asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates



New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Incharge Communications Jairam Ramesh on Friday asked the officials of his department to refrain from commenting on the party’s presidential poll candidates.

The direction comes a day after party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh openly supported the candidature of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“We all have our individual preferences but our job is to highlight ONLY the following,” he said in a message to AICC spokespersons, media panelists, office-bearers of the Communications Department.

He said that the Congress is the only political party to have a democratic and transparent system in place for election to the post of its president and this should be highlighted.

The Congress is the only political party in India to have an independent Election Authority to conduct organisational elections. A person wanting to contest needs no nod from anybody to do so except from 10 PCC delegates for filing nomination form, he added.

“The election authority ensures free and fair elections. Spokespersons have to ensure that elections are seen to be free and fair. ” said the veteran leader.

“If elections have to be held on October 17 so be it. We welcome it. Even so the focus of the entire party organisation should be and indeed is to make the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has already evoked tremendous response even more of a resounding success.” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...