Cong questions govt over foreign donations to PM CARES Fund



New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday again attacked the Narendra Modi government. Its spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala fired several salvos at the government over the PM CARES Fund, including the receipt of donations to the fund through Indian embassies.

In a series of tweets, Surjewala said, “The intriguing case of ‘foreign donations’, including from China, Pakistan and Qatar to PM Cares Fund! Questions to Prime Minister — Why did Indian Embassies publicise and receive donation to PM Cares Fund? Why was the fund advertised on banned Chinese apps?”

“How much money was received from Pakistan and who donated? Which are the two companies in Qatar donating to the Fund and how many crores were received?” How many thousand crores were received in Fund from 27 foreign countries and was there a quid pro quo with NISSEI ASB between donation and restarting their factory?” he asked.

Questioning the government, the Congress General Secretary in another tweet said, “Why were the 27 Indian Embassies advertising the fund through ‘Closed Channels, not in public domain’, when fund is not a ‘public authority’ within RTI?”

“Why has the fund been exempted from the preview of FCRA by the government? Isn’t it the only exception in India for a charitable trust? Why this special treatment?” he said.

“Why is the Fund then not a ‘Public Authority’? Why is Fund not audited by CAG or GOI and report made public as substantial foreign donations were received?” he questioned.

The PM CARES Fund or Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund was set up following the Covid-19 pandemic in India in March this year to undertake and support relief or assistance of any kind relating to a public health emergency or any other kind of emergency, calamity or distress.

The Congress has on several occasions questioned the PM CARES Fund.