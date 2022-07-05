Cong raises pitch on PSI recruitment scam in K’taka, BJP hits back



Bengaluru: The Congress on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry in the police sub inspector (PSI) recruitment scam after a top IPS officer was arrested. The BJP hit back saying the developments in the case happened because of the state home minister’s action.

While former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for a judicial inquiry overseen by a sitting judge of the High Court, Karnataka Congress unit president D.K. Shivakumar demanded the resignations of the chief minister and home minister.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Shivakumar accused the state government of trying to cover up the scam and said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra should resign on moral grounds.

“The current developments have cast a black spot on Karnataka’s reputation. The spot might seem small, but it has tarnished the image of the state and its administration,” Shivakumar said.

The state Congress chief said that if the chief minister and home minister fail to resign, then the Governor must step in and dismiss the state government.

Stating that 1.2 lakh aspirants had applied for 545 PSI vacancies, Shivakumar alleged that around 300 appointments were made in return of bribes totalling between Rs 300 – Rs 500 crore. He alleged that only those who had paid bribes were arrested while the political bigwigs behind the scam had been let off.

Meanwhile, in a counterattack on the opposition charges, the Karnataka Chief Minister said the Congress had no moral authority to demand the home minister’s resignation. “As soon as the scam came to light, we ordered an inquiry and handed over the case to the CID. It’s because of the home minister’s sincerity that the crime has been exposed.

Pointing out that 50 accused persons, including 20 police officials have been arrested for the scam, the chief minister said his government has not tried to save anyone.

On Monday, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths arrested senior IPS officer, Additional DGP Amrit Paul, in connection with the scam.