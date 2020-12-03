Spread the love



















Cong sponsoring farmers’ agitation, claims Bihar BJP chief Jaiswal



Patna: The BJP’s Bihar president Sanjay Jaiswal on Thursday claimed that the ongoing farmers agitation in Delhi has been sponsored by the Congress party.

“While Congress leaders are trying to present themselves different from others in the ongoing farmers agitation, the Germany unit of the Indian Overseas Congress has announced an assistance of Rs 1 crore for the agitators. It is now clear that the Congress party is behind the agitation,” Jaiswal said.

“It is an extremely unfortunate part of this agitation where supporters are shouting slogans in favour of Khalistan and waving posters of Bhindranwale,” Jaiswal said.

“In a bid to obtain power, Congress party has fallen so low that it has no hesitation to seek favours from Khalistani supporters,” He said.

“You have to remember that they are same Khalistani and Bhindranwale supporters whom Indira Gandhi instigated and she along with entire country paid the price. The Congress party must clarify why it is repeating the same mistake. What are the constraints of taking help of people pursuing a separatist and anarchist ideology?” Jaiswal said.

“In a bid to hide the failure of Yuvraj (Rahul Gandhi), Congress party is running this agitation. This indicates a bigger conspiracy behind the agitation,” Jaiswal said.