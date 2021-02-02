Spread the love



















Cong treats Mukhtar as guest: BJP MLA’s letter to Priyanka



Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, Alka Rai, widow of former MLA Krishnanand Rai, has written another letter to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleging that the Congress governments in Punjab and Rajasthan were treating mafia don and BSP MLA, Mukhtar Ansari and his family like ‘state guests’.

Ansari was accused in the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005 and is presently lodged in the Ropar jail.

Alka Rai, in her letter, said that Ansari’s son, Abbas Ansari carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, recently got married in style in Jaipur and the photographs of the wedding went viral on social media.

“The Yogi Adityanath government has sent its teams 32 times to bring Mukhtar Ansari to UP but the Punjab government did not send him. As a woman, I expected you to understand my agony but you have not even taken cognizance of my letters or replied to them,” she wrote.

She said she expected a response because Priyanka keeps writing against atrocities on women.

The letter dated January 30 was released to media persons on Tuesday.