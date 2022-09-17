Cong workers threaten Kerala vegetable vendor over donation for ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra



Thiruvananthapuram: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra, currently passing through Kerala, continues to attract attention for the wrong reasons.

Friday saw the Congress face flak over a viral video of some party workers troubling a vegetable vendor over donation in the name of the padayatra.

Reacting to the incident, Kerala Congress unit Chief K. Sudhakaran tweeted, “Three party workers involved in an unacceptable incident in Kollam have been suspended with immediate effect. They do not represent our ideology and such behaviour is inexcusable. The party is crowdfunding small donations voluntarily unlike others who get corporate donations.”

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also came down heavily over the incident.

“Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has been doing crowdfunding for years. Their politics runs on small donations at the grassroots. But this should not have happened. These three party workers were clearly fringe elements and exemplary action has been taken immediately by the KPCC President.”

The party suspended the three workers immediately. However, the damage had already been done.

Earlier, in Kerala, the ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra had come under public glare when Rahul Gandhi had missed a programme to inaugurate a memorial to Gandhians.

