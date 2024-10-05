Congo: Boat capsizes in lake, 78 dead; shocking footage goes viral, reported to have happened in Goma!!

Congo: At least 78 people have died after a boat capsized in Lake Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the provincial governor speaking to Reuters. Gene Jacques Purisi, the governor of South Kivu province, told the news agency on Thursday that 278 people were aboard the boat before it overturned, stating, “It will take at least three days to obtain accurate numbers, as not all bodies have been recovered.” He mentioned that at least 58 individuals have been rescued. The boat, which had set off from the town of Minova in South Kivu province, sank just 100 meters (328 feet) from its destination on the shores of Goma on Thursday morning. This shocking footage has surfaced online, with many sharing it on WhatsApp and Facebook, describing the incident as having occurred in Goa.