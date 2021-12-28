Congo launches cholera vaccination campaign targeting 2mn people



Kinshasa: The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has launched a massive cholera vaccination campaign targeting 2 million people aged one year and above in three eastern provinces to halt an outbreak of the disease, according to Health officials.

The campaign is being carried out in Haut-Lomami, South Kivu and Tanganyika provinces, the most-affected areas by cholera since August, and will cover 13 health zones with nearly 4 million doses delivered by the Global Task Force on Cholera Control.

Around 3,600 health workers, including vaccinators and community mobilisers, have been deployed to carry out the campaign which will run for six days, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the start of the year, the DRC has reported a total of 8,279 suspected cholera cases and 153 deaths in 16 of the country’s 26 provinces.

“Cholera is a dangerous infection that can kill within hours if untreated, but it is predictable and preventable. In addition to the vaccines, which are one of the effective measures against the disease, we are also providing clean water and reinforcing hygiene and sanitation to prevent the outbreak from spreading further,” said WHO Officer in-charge in the DRC, Amedee Prosper Djiguimde.

The ongoing vaccination is DRC’s second massive campaign in 2021. In March and July, more than 1.4 million people were vaccinated against cholera in the southeastern Haut-Katanga province.

Cholera is a highly contagious disease transmitted through contaminated water or food. It causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration that must be treated immediately to prevent death, which can occur in just a few hours, and to prevent the large-scale spreading of the disease in a high-risk environment.

Disease surveillance, improved water, sanitation and hygiene services as well as early detection, treatment and vaccines are crucial in preventing cholera and containing the spread of the infection. Coverage with a two-dose oral cholera vaccine provides up to five-year protection.