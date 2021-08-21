Spread the love



















Congratulations Auryl & Suman on your Wedding Day

Dear Auryl & Suman

A marriage is a promise

That two hearts gladly make

A promise to be tender

To help, to give and take

A marriage is a promise

To be kind and understanding

To be thoughtful and considerate

Fair and undemanding

A marriage is a promise

To share one life together

A love-filled promise meant to be

Kept lovingly forever

From today you are not just two different people in love, but you are a family. A whole package of love, passion, and affection! Congratulations to you both on your very special day! May the delight in your eyes today stay with you through the thicks and thins of married life.

Blessings and Wishes from

Wilma / Gregory, and Avryl Machado Udyavar

Janardhan/ Prabha and Divya Bengaluru

Relatives and Friends of Machado & Janardhan Family

