Congratulations Fr Richard Coelho on your 60th Birthday
Diamond years of a sparkling person with glowing radiance
Hallowed by the Grace of God and emanating kindness to mankind
We Mullerian family here to greet and implore blessings divine
For a fabulous year full of health and strength mirth and cheer
From Karkala in 1961 there came a son of the soil
With a call to work in the vineyard of the Lord
Humble beginnings rooted in virtues and values of Christ
Equipped sufficiently in academics and spirituality
Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho rose as a priest of all seasons
Responding to the call of his superiors, fulfilling their commands
A man of God, embodiment of simplicity and compassion
Ever willing with a smile for others to create a better world
Touched all with an everlasting blessing that multiplied
Broader vision for a bright future to benefit humanity
Fr Coelho stands tall with his humility and foresightedness.
Selfless service, fidelity of faith, integrity of character
Deep-rooted priestly virtues and above all
A man of God and His flock is Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho
May he be blessed a hundredfold and find fulfilment in a diamond years
A Tribute Poem by
Fr Ajith Menezes-Administrator, Father Muller Medical College
Birthday Greetings from
All the Administrators, Faculty, Staff & Students of Father Muller Charitable Institutions