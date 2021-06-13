Spread the love



















Congratulations Fr Richard Coelho on your 60th Birthday

Diamond years of a sparkling person with glowing radiance

Hallowed by the Grace of God and emanating kindness to mankind

We Mullerian family here to greet and implore blessings divine

For a fabulous year full of health and strength mirth and cheer

From Karkala in 1961 there came a son of the soil

With a call to work in the vineyard of the Lord

Humble beginnings rooted in virtues and values of Christ

Equipped sufficiently in academics and spirituality

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho rose as a priest of all seasons

Responding to the call of his superiors, fulfilling their commands

A man of God, embodiment of simplicity and compassion

Ever willing with a smile for others to create a better world

Touched all with an everlasting blessing that multiplied

Broader vision for a bright future to benefit humanity

Fr Coelho stands tall with his humility and foresightedness.

Selfless service, fidelity of faith, integrity of character

Deep-rooted priestly virtues and above all

A man of God and His flock is Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho

May he be blessed a hundredfold and find fulfilment in a diamond years

A Tribute Poem by

Fr Ajith Menezes-Administrator, Father Muller Medical College

Birthday Greetings from

All the Administrators, Faculty, Staff & Students of Father Muller Charitable Institutions

