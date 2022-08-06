Congratulations on your Wedding Day Allen & Jade

A wedding is a door to happiness,

When two decide to share their lives as one.

Your marriage is an adventure bright and new;

The pleasures and delights have just begun.

We wish you both a lifetime full of love;

May you always keep that magical attraction.

Let your bond and your commitment grow with time,

So that all your days are filled with satisfaction.

Warmest wishes on your big day and as you start a new chapter of life and love together. May God grant you wisdom, blessings, and happiness.

Wishes from

Mrs Ivy & Mr Vincy Fernandes

Mrs Isabelle & Mr Jean Christophe Gehin

