Congratulations to the Cute & Adorable 72 Gonzagaites (KG) Graduates of St Aloysius Gonzaga School

Mangaluru: Today’s Kids, Future Leaders! 72 tiny little Gonzagaites of St Aloysius Gonzaga School (SAGS), Mangaluru graduated during the VIII Kindergarten Graduation Day held on 29 March 2022 at the 5th Floor Gonzaga Hall. Today was indeed a grand and glorious day, where 72 children’s dreams came true as they were anxiously looking forward to receiving their “Graduation Diploma”. Graduation day for these smart Graduating kids from kindergarten all clad in their “Graduation Robes” really made this the most memorable day of their lives thus far! They were all beaming with joy and pride amidst their teachers and parents, who were responsible for them to get so far, and earn that graduate status?.To look at the happy faces of their dear Kindergarteners who are without a doubt ready to face the challenges of first grade, it was also sad for the teachers to see them go, but were proud of the progress they have made this year. It’s been almost 10 months already that the teachers have witnessed how these little tots proved their worth to become a member of this year’s eighth graduation batch.

I was a bit jealous of the fact that during my school days until I graduated from B Sc at St Aloysius Institutions, we students then never had any Graduation Day celebrations, till we passed out of the College. At present not only College graduation day, there is PUC graduation Day, High school Graduation and even Kindergarten Graduation Day. Wow- I feel like going back to school and college again so I can cherish and enjoy these Graduation day celebrations. Oh well! Yes, it’s true- Graduation Day fills the heart with mixed feelings. Fulfillment and sadness, anxiety and eagerness, say goodbye to the secure life within the kindergarten walls and get ready to explore a new world altogether. On this bright morning, the management and staff of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, parents, teachers, relatives and friends of the kindergarten kids gathered here in large numbers for the Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony. It was a great occasion in the lives of all the children. It was also due recognition for the outstanding work of the principal/staff/teachers and also a pretty emotional day for the parents.

Just looking around, the happy smiling faces says so much about the environment at this school. The children have learned so much. No doubt, the school places great value on community, learning, fun and a child centered approach. The credit for the success and educational growth of the kids should go to the principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ and the dedicated teachers, who had molded the kids to become smart and successful graduates. Prior to the commencement of formal convocation ceremony, all the adorable and cute 72 kindergarten kids going to be conferred with “Graduate Diploma” marched in a row clad in their robes, along with the chief guest Ms M Kavitha Shastri -Past Lions Club District Governor & Retired Principal of Gujrathi Mahajan School; joined by Fr Melwin Pinto Sj- Rector, St Aloysius Institutions; Fr Melwyn Lobo Sj- Principal, SAGS; Vice Principal Mrs. Laurel D Souza; Ms Aparna Suresh-Convenwer; Teachers Ms Veronica D’souza ( KG II A) and Ms Averyl (KG II B). The programme began with invoking God’s blessings which was prayerfully done by the UKG kids, followed by a welcome address by Ms Aparna Suresh-KG Coordinator.

Principal Fr Melwyn Lobo Sj took over the charge to do the presentation of the tiny and cute little graduates, which was followed by the Conferring of the graduation titles which was presented and read by Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ. The pledge of the graduating class was then administered by the Principal to the graduating students, where they repeated the words of pledge after him. All the graduating kids were given a rousing applause, with the graduation -congratulation song playing in the background. After receiving their graduate certificates, all the 72 graduates sang the graduation song. On behalf of their graduating classmates, Miss Riana Francia David of KG II A and Master Ashan G Kundar of KG II B expressed their experiences at the School and thanked their Principal, Manager, teachers and staff for their care and love shown towards them.

Raising children is an enormously important part of life. In raising children, both parents as well as teachers use every bit of their being – their heart, their time, their patience, their foresight, their intuition to protect them and they have to use all of this while trying to discipline and imbibe values in them. Parents are always the first teachers of their children and school is a home away from home. So on part of the parents, Ms. Karen Trescilla Saldanha mother of Master Kian Micheal Saldanha and Dr. Rashmi Ananth Pai mother of Miss Dhvani Ananth Pai shared their thoughts about the school, management and teachers for their commitment and dedication shown towards the children, in bringing them up with good education, morals and characters.

Chief guest M Kavitha Shastri , while complimenting the graduates on their achievements, also complimented the teachers for their dedication and hard work in shaping the students through education and other co-curricular talents, and emphasized on few principles that the parents and teachers should follow in training and bringing up the children. Further stressing on the parents to make time for their Children, She said, ” These days parents in their 21st century are busy with their jobs or other assignments, having little time for their kids. But as a parent, the greatest responsibility is to give time. You need to monitor their growth and give leadership. Give them hygiene food, and not junk food. Healthy children make better youth. These children are the asset and future leaders of the nation. So no matter how busy you are, spend at least an hour or two with your children, and feel the difference you will make in their lives” (More on her speech watch the video below)

A great leader builds character, inspires dreams, encourages creativity, builds confidence, instills a lot of learning, touches the hearts and changes the lives of the students and teachers forever. One such leader is the respected Principal Fr. Melwyn Lobo SJ who in his speech said ” Quality is much more important than quantity. We need to teach the children the basic manners and teach them how to respect their elders, teachers and parents. Times have changed now- the way we were brought up as children decades ago has changed. So we need to adjust to the needs of the present children, by making time for them and communicating with them. These children will make a difference in the world, so let’s look forward to becoming better human beings when they grow up. Just like the children here are in unity irrespective of caste or creed, let’s also look for our leaders who will live in unity and treat everyone equally. I thank the teachers for their commitment and dedication in educating these tiny tots and make them smart”

A genuine personality who has the ability to empower others by his actions is Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Fr. Melwin Pinto SJ who while delivering the presidential address saidthat we should train and bring up the children very socially, emotionally and intellectually. Parents can encourage and assist the child through the education that the child will need to succeed. A young child who is given appropriate education will be properly prepared for his or her career. He further said, “Among all the speeches today, the speeches made by the two graduates about their experiences at SAGS were the best. We need to label children’s experiences. Kindergarten means flowers in the garden, and these kids are like flowers in the garden . The new meaning for Communication is LISTEN. Parents should Listen and listen more to their children, rather than complain later. You will be good and great parents, and great human beings. Not just the smart kids, we also need to encourage and entertain those kids who are the weakest, thereby giving them a scope also to reach greater heights. Let’s all look forward for these today’s smart kids to become future smart leaders of our nation”

The vote of thanks was proposed by SAGS teacher Ms Veronica D’souza, and graduation ceremony was professionally and systematically compered by Ms Gloria Misquith , SAGS teachers. Today’s smart kids are the nation’s future leaders. May God bless these tiny “graduates” as they move forward into becoming youth and adulthood graduates in their high school and college grade. What happens today…. is life changing and has to last for a lifetime. Best of luck Kid Graduates!

Congratulations to the Graduates of Kindergarten Batch 2021-22! Everyone is proud of you.! You worked hard, you succeeded, and now you should celebrate! This day signifies a new beginning for each and every one of you. As you continue with your journey, may you look back to this stage in your life with fondness and pride. Enjoy your day of celebration with your family and friends. Good luck!