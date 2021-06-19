Congratulations to the toppers of FMCOAHS
Mangaluru: The Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS), the latest unit of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions has been climbing steadily and sturdily in its academic arena. This growth has even more so been bolstered by the securing of ranks by the students of the college. With the administrative head Fr Ajith B Menezes steering both the Medical College and College of Allied Health Sciences and Dr Antony Slyvan D’Souza, Dean of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, the students have excelled and led the college to academic glory.
The Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences has many courses in its list namely Bachelor and Masters in Physiotherapy, BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology/Medical Imaging Technology/Radiotherapy Technology/Renal Dialysis Technology/Anaesthesia Technology and Operation Theatre Technology, MSc in Medical Laboratory Technology/Radiation Physics, Bachelors and Masters in Hospital Administration.
These full set of courses are in high demand at every academic year since the world is moving exponentially in modern medical and paramedical technology.
The Director FMCI, Fr Richard A Coelho has put in a lot of resources and time to build up the infrastructure and faculty requirement for the courses. The addition of the Bachelors in Hospital Administration is yet another example of the management’s strive for academic excellence. The focus is not on academics alone but to cultivate youths with knowledge, attitude and performance for the future. Mix of sports and cultural activities is always prompted, thus making it “the” place for students seeking overall academic excellence.
The results of the recently held Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) 2020-2021 has shown the efforts put in by the faculty and students in the meritorious performances.
“On behalf of the Father Muller College Of Allied Health Sciences, I offer my hearty congratulations to all the students on their achievement and wish them all the best in their future career.” -these were the joyous words of Dr Antony Sylvan.
Meritorious students of Masters in Hospital Administration (MHA)
|Name of the student
|Class / Year of exam /Subject
|Rank
|Sr. Ligy Johny P
|MHA 3rd semester –December 2020
MHA 4th Semester –January 2021
MHA – Overall – January 2021
|05
01
01
|Ms. Rosina V.N
|MHA 4th Semester –January 2021
MHA – Overall – January 2021
|06
04
|Ms. Gladlin Gloria Fernandes
|MHA 3rd semester –December 2020
MHA 4th Semester –January 2021
MHA – Overall – January 2021
|06
10
06
|Ms. Pinto Riya Dian Ronald
|MHA 3rd semester – December 2020
MHA – Overall –January 2021
|04
09
|Ms. Rinu Thomas
|MHA 4th Semester –January 2021
|09
Meritorious students in MSc
M.Sc. MLT Clinical Biochemistry
|Name of the student
|Class / Year of exam/ Subject
|Rank
|Ms Lia Maria
|1st year – December 2020
|02
|Ms Gita Nepal
|1st year – December 2020
|03
|Mr Adarsh Benny
|
1st year – December 2020
|04
M.Sc. MLT Microbiology & Immunology
|Name of the student
|Class/ Year of exam / Subject
|Rank
|Ms Livya Wilson A
|Overall
|05
|Ms Anju M
|1st year – December 2020
|03
|Ms Jeshma Crasta K
|1st year – December 2020
|04
M.sc. Haematology and Blood Transfusion
|Name of the student
|Class / Year of exam/ Subject
|Rank
|Ms. Pavithra D L
|M.Sc. MLT – Overall – December 2020
|04
|Ms Amalu Xavier
|1st M.Sc. MLT – December 2020
|02
|Ms Anju Joy
|1st M.Sc.– December 2020
|03
|Sr Lini T L
|1st M.Sc. – December 2020
|04
The management congratulates the students for their untiring efforts and the parents for placing their trust in the Father Muller Charitable Institutions.