Congratulations to the toppers of FMCOAHS

Mangaluru: The Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS), the latest unit of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions has been climbing steadily and sturdily in its academic arena. This growth has even more so been bolstered by the securing of ranks by the students of the college. With the administrative head Fr Ajith B Menezes steering both the Medical College and College of Allied Health Sciences and Dr Antony Slyvan D’Souza, Dean of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, the students have excelled and led the college to academic glory.

The Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences has many courses in its list namely Bachelor and Masters in Physiotherapy, BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology/Medical Imaging Technology/Radiotherapy Technology/Renal Dialysis Technology/Anaesthesia Technology and Operation Theatre Technology, MSc in Medical Laboratory Technology/Radiation Physics, Bachelors and Masters in Hospital Administration.

These full set of courses are in high demand at every academic year since the world is moving exponentially in modern medical and paramedical technology.

The Director FMCI, Fr Richard A Coelho has put in a lot of resources and time to build up the infrastructure and faculty requirement for the courses. The addition of the Bachelors in Hospital Administration is yet another example of the management’s strive for academic excellence. The focus is not on academics alone but to cultivate youths with knowledge, attitude and performance for the future. Mix of sports and cultural activities is always prompted, thus making it “the” place for students seeking overall academic excellence.

The results of the recently held Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) 2020-2021 has shown the efforts put in by the faculty and students in the meritorious performances.

“On behalf of the Father Muller College Of Allied Health Sciences, I offer my hearty congratulations to all the students on their achievement and wish them all the best in their future career.” -these were the joyous words of Dr Antony Sylvan.

Meritorious students of Masters in Hospital Administration (MHA)

Name of the student Class / Year of exam /Subject Rank Sr. Ligy Johny P MHA 3rd semester –December 2020 MHA 4th Semester –January 2021 MHA – Overall – January 2021 05 01 01 Ms. Rosina V.N MHA 4th Semester –January 2021 MHA – Overall – January 2021 06 04 Ms. Gladlin Gloria Fernandes MHA 3rd semester –December 2020 MHA 4th Semester –January 2021 MHA – Overall – January 2021 06 10 06 Ms. Pinto Riya Dian Ronald MHA 3rd semester – December 2020 MHA – Overall –January 2021 04 09 Ms. Rinu Thomas MHA 4th Semester –January 2021 09

Meritorious students in MSc

M.Sc. MLT Clinical Biochemistry

Name of the student Class / Year of exam/ Subject Rank Ms Lia Maria 1st year – December 2020 02 Ms Gita Nepal 1st year – December 2020 03 Mr Adarsh Benny 1st year – December 2020 04

M.Sc. MLT Microbiology & Immunology

Name of the student Class/ Year of exam / Subject Rank Ms Livya Wilson A Overall 05 Ms Anju M 1st year – December 2020 03 Ms Jeshma Crasta K 1st year – December 2020 04

M.sc. Haematology and Blood Transfusion

Name of the student Class / Year of exam/ Subject Rank Ms. Pavithra D L M.Sc. MLT – Overall – December 2020 04 Ms Amalu Xavier 1st M.Sc. MLT – December 2020 02 Ms Anju Joy 1st M.Sc.– December 2020 03 Sr Lini T L 1st M.Sc. – December 2020 04

The management congratulates the students for their untiring efforts and the parents for placing their trust in the Father Muller Charitable Institutions.

