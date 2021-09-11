Spread the love



















Congress announces new chief in poll-bound Manipur



Imphal: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday appointed N. Loken Singh as the President of the Manipur unit, while also naming three Working Presidents for the poll-bound northeastern state.

Loken Singh was currently the interim state chief.

In a statement, party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said that the three Working Presidents are Keisham Meghachandra Singh, Irengbam Hemochandra Singh, and D. Korungthang.

Loken Singh, Meghachandra Singh, and Korungthang are all sitting MLAs. Gandhi also named a 33-member state executive committee, the statement said.

Assembly elections in Manipur and four other states are expected to be held in February-March next year.

