Congress announces new Rajasthan team



Jaipur: The six-month wait for a new team in the Congress’ Rajasthan unit ended on Wednesday when the party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal announced the names of 39 office-bearers.

Till now, the state unit only had its President Govind Singh Dotasara.

The camps of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s camp has been given equal weightage in the newly-formed team, which comprises seven Vice Presidents, eight General Secretaries and 24 Secretaries.

The Vice Presidents include veteran leaders Govind Ram Meghwal, Harimohan Sharma, Dr Jitendra Singh, Mahendrajeet Singh Malwiya, Naseem Akhtar ‘Insaaf’, Rajendra Chowdhary and Ramlal Jaat while the General Secretaries include G.R. Khatana, Hakim Ali, Lakhan Meena, Mangilal Garasiya, Prashant Bairwa, Rakesh Parikh, Reeta Chaoudhary and Ved Prakash Solanki.

The party’s Rajasthan unit was dissolved last July following the rebellion announced by Pilot who demanded change of leadership and was eventually stripped of his portfolios of Deputy CM and state chief.

Rajasthan in charge Ajay Maken had announced the new team would be known by December 31, but dissatisfaction between the Gehlot and Pilot camps led to the delay.

Gehlot, in a tweet, thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and wished the best to the new team.

“I am confident that you all shall take Congress policies, ideologies and principles of Congress to every village under the leadership of Govind Singh Dotasara,” he wrote.