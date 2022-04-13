Congress, BJP workers lock in verbal duel in Shivamogga



Shivamogga: Tension prevailed outside the Shivamogga BJP office on Wednesday as Congress and BJP workers were locked in heated arguments when the former attempted to picket the vehicle of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, demanding his resignation following the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil.

The minister came out of the office after a press conference convened by him and got into the vehicle amid loud slogans by Congress workers. This led to a verbal duel between workers of both parties. Police took Congress workers into custody and brought the situation under control.