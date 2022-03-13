Congress cannot progress with ‘sycophancy culture’: Ramachandran

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, Mullappally Ramachandran, on Sunday came out strongly against the “sycophancy culture” in the party.

Addressing a party programme in Kannur, he said that sycophancy and unnecessary praises of the leadership will not take the party forward, and the cadres are dejected after the drubbing received by the party in the elections to the five states.

Ramachandran, who was a seven-term MP and Congress’ Kerala unit President, also said that there have to be platforms within the party wherein leaders are able to air their views openly and in a fearless manner. He said that internal criticism of the party is necessary for the growth of the party and to revive the morale of the cadres.

He called on party leaders to not only entertain those who praise them and instead promote constructive criticism for the better prospects of the party.

He said that the party has to distance itself from those who resort to unnecessary worship of leaders and instead must promote those who are giving their independent observations about the grass-root issues plaguing the society.

A political party can move ahead only through corrective measures and the Congress must resort to proper introspection and take measures by which it moves ahead, he added.

Noted for his strong views and a clean image, Ramachandran’s outburst is taken seriously by the party cadres and leaders.