Congress Government Fulfilled Promises in Rajasthan, Karnataka to Follow – Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Mangaluru: “It was my dream to come to Mangaluru and finally I have reached here. Today I am here for the Assembly Election campaign. We have a 40% commission government in Karnataka. The BJP made promises during the 2018 elections but was unable to fulfil them. This time also they have released the manifesto but they will not fulfil any of the promises. The people of Karnataka will not believe in their manifesto. BJP makes false promises to come to power”, said the Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot during a press meeting held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta here, on May 2.

Addressing the media persons Gehlot said, “The UPA government When Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister and Sonia Gandhi was the President implemented RTI, RTE, MNREGA etc. Accordingly, we in Rajasthan provide free education, free health services and free ration. Wherever Congress government is in power, we have always delivered our promises. Today Rajasthan is a model state because every family has free health insurance of ₹25 lakhs under the Chiranjeevi scheme. We have made the Woman head of the family and given internet connection free. Even every cow in Rajasthan has an insurance coverage of Rs 40,000. We have started inflation relief camps where we give Cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 to every household”.

Gehlot further said, “In Karnataka, there is a Congress wave and Congress will win with full mandate. Whatever Congress has promised, it will surely fulfil the promises. In Rajasthan under the urban employment guarantee programme, the state government is providing jobs for the poor for 125 days. During the 2014 elections, the BJP promised to create 2 crore jobs every year and Rs 15 lakh to the account of every citizen but they did not honour their promises. Instead of promising, let them implement free education and free health care for every citizen of this country. Their promises are lies. In the forthcoming elections, the Congress party will win and come to power. Wherever the Congress government comes to power, the Rajasthan Model will be implemented.

District Congress President Harish Kumar, former MP Dr Ajay Kumar, AICC Spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra, Mangaluru South Candidate J R Lobo, former mayor Shashidhar Hegde and others were also present.

