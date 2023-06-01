Congress has deceived people by not implementing guarantees as promised: Kateel

Mangaluru: BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged here on Thursday that the Congress has deceived the people of the State by not implementing the five guarantees it assured to the voters before the Assembly elections.

Speaking to presspersons Kateel said the Congress had promised that it would implement the guarantees within 24 hours of coming to power. But, even 20 days later, it has not implemented the guarantees, he said.

“The Congress is a party of liars, deceivers, cheaters, and fraudsters,” Kateel alleged. He said the Congress should apologise to the people for not being able to make its guarantees a reality. It has failed to chalk out the guidelines for offering the guarantees. Now, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has realised that it is difficult to implement them. The Finance Department has also conveyed this to the government, he said.

Kateel said that people in many parts of the State have expressed their anguish over the party’s confusing and misleading statements related to free travel in KSRTC buses and free power supply. While promising unemployment allowance to the youth, the Congress did not impose any conditions. Now, it is saying that it is applicable to those who passed out from 2022-23, he said.

“The BJP will launch an agitation if the Congress government imposes any conditions while implementing the guarantees,” he reiterated.

The railways will introduce Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru and Bengaluru via Mysuru once the ongoing line electrification works between Mysuru and Mangaluru are complete. The service of Vande Bharat Express now operating between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram will be extended till Mangaluru shortly. The foundation stone for the Ganjimutt Plastic Park project will also be laid soon.

Referring to the delay in the completion of Bikarnakatte-Sanur highway widening project, he said that 20 cases relating to the land acquisition and compensation have been filed before the court which is yet to be addressed. A case before the court has also resulted in the delay in taking up the Nanthoor flyover project in the city.

Kateel said that the KPT Junction flyover project will commence once the issues pertaining to the design are resolved by the NHAI mutually with the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

Referring to the Kulur bridge project on the NH-66 coming to a halt, he said that it was due to issues relating to the finance between two partners who jointly took up the project. Only one partner will continue the project as the issues have been addressed.

He said that the Indian Coast Guard Training Academy Project has taken off on the outskirts of the city. He said that Dakshina Kannada got Rs 38,661.96 crores for development projects and welfare schemes from the Union government in the past nine years.

Kateel said that a proposal had been submitted to the Union government to set up BSNL 4G mobile phone communication towers in 90 villages in Dakshina Kannada. Of them, the government has sanctioned 60 towers. The land for erecting those towers is being identified now.

