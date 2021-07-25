Spread the love



















Congress has Done Nothing For Dalits – Nalin Kumar Kateel

Udupi: “Congress has done nothing for the Dalits, former Chief Minister Siddarmaiah came to power through the Ahinda movement. After he assumed charge as Chief minister he forgot the Ahinda Movement. Before talking about BJP, Congress should clarify what they have done for the Dalits”, said Nalin Kumar Kateel president of Karnataka BJP.

Nalin was speaking after participating in a programme in Udupi on July 25 said, “Senior Congress leader Dr G Parameshwar worked for the congress party day and night, but he was sidelined in the party. Siddaramaiah and his team worked for the defeat of the Dalit Congress leaders Dr G Parameshwar and Mallikarjuna Kharge. And now Siddaramaiah challenging BJP to announce a Dalit CM is foolishness”.

Nalin further said, “When Vajpayee was in power, his government had made a Muslim brother as president of India and now Modi has given Dalit Person as president of India. In the State, BSY appointed Govind Karjola as deputy Chief minister. Narayan Swami is appointed as minister in the Union cabinet. Around 30% of SC/ST ministers are working in the Union cabinet. Now we have the right to ask Congress, what have they have done for the Dalits”.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has already directed all the district minister in-charges to stay put in their respective districts and monitor the relief and rescue operations there. The chief minister himself has visited the rain and flood-affected border district of Belagavi.

When asked about the change of the Chief Minister in the state, Nalin said, “Until now as the state president, I don’t have any information. Whatever information I have, is from the media itself. Officially, I have not received any message from the High Command. Presently BS Yedyurappa is driving the tractor of the State”, he said.

