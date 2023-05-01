Congress has fielded Weak Candidate for Udupi Constituency – Pramod Madhwaraj

Udupi: “First time in history, the Congress party has fielded a weak candidate for the Udupi Assembly constituency who does not have any knowledge of politics. The BJP has fielded Young energetic and active party worker Yashpal Suvarna as our candidate and he will win the elections with the highest margin”, said former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj during a press meeting held at the BJP Media office on May 1.

Addressing the media persons Pramod Madhwaraj said, “Yashpal Suvarna is a real fisherman and has worked for the betterment of the fisheries federation. The Fisheries Federation was running on loss but has become profitable after Yashpal become the president. Yashpal is also the president of Mahalaxmi Co-operative Bank. He has served various positions in the party and now the party has given him a ticket to contest the assembly elections. The Congress candidate has not even won the Panchayat elections nor has he served the party in any position”.

Madhwaraj further said, “When I was the MLA of Udupi, I had approved Rs 300 crore for the Varahi drinking water project and then MLA Raghupati Bhat started the work which will complete during Yashpal Suvarna’s tenure”.

Talking about the statement of D K Shivakumar, Pramod said, “I am not unemployed in the BJP party, the party has given me various responsibilities. I am campaigning for our party candidates. I know D K Shivakumar since 1979, he was coming to our house when my mother was a minister. I know his financial condition in the past and present. Looting is his profession and fishing is my profession”.

Replying to Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with fishermen, Pramod said, “Rahul Gandhi also interacted with fishermen in Mangalore in 2014 and in Kaup in 2018. I only translated his speech into Kannada but after interacting, he has nothing to do with the fishermen community. Now again, Rahul has interacted with them, it is only a time pass for him. There is no value in Congress guarantee and interactions”.

BJP Udupi Candidate Yashpal Suvarna, District Spokesperson Raghavendra Kini, Deputy Spokesperson Shivakumar, and Media Cell convener Srinidhi Hegde were present

