‘Congress has Gone Anti Hindu/Nation & Failed to Offer 5 Guaranteed Schemes’- MP Nalin Kateel

‘Congress has Gone Anti Hindu/Nation & Failed to Offer 5 Guaranteed Schemes’- MP and State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel during a press meet held at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru on Saturday, 27 May 2023.

Mangaluru: Lashing out at the newly formed Congress State government, BJP state president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel during a press meet held at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru on Saturday, 27 May 2023 said, .”The Congress government which came to power by assuring five guarantees to the people of the state has not fulfilled the guarantees given to the people till date. Prior to the election, the present CM Siddaramaiah had assured that the schemes will be implemented within 24 hours, especially the 200 units free electricity. People should not pay their electricity bills. If the Congress government fails to implement the five guarantee schemes promised to the people, within 1 July 2023, BJP will hold a state-wide agitation. At the moment we are giving the newly formed Congress government a month of honeymoon time. Already people are refusing to pay the electricity bill and there have been arguments between residents and power metre readers. Women have also started to argue with bus conductors to give them free rides, as promised by the Congress government”.

He further said, ” As the Congress government has failed to fulfill the assurances, government officials are suffering as more and more citizens are attacking them and it is the only free programme announced by the Congress government. It is evident that people are angry when officials visit door-to-door asking the households to pay their electricity bill. If people face such problems, we will stand by them. It should be noted that people gave a clear mandate for the Congress for their five guarantees that they promised to the people. Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar had assured the voters that they would fulfill the guarantees given to people within 24 hours of assuming power in the first Cabinet meeting, but nothing has materialized till now”

” Though it has been close to two weeks since Congress came to power in the state, they have not uttered a single word on the guarantees given to the people. In the order there is no clear cut picture, like when promised guarantees will be implemented. Seems like these are fake assurances and thus the Congress government came to power. They had also also promised to provide Rs 2000 to women in the state and assured the public they could avail these guarantee benefits without any criteria. Congress had also promised free travel to women in public transport. But, the government has failed to fulfill the guarantees given to the people of the state. People believed in Congress’s guarantees, but now they are in anger, throughout the state” added Kateel.

MP Kateel further said “The government is involved in hatred politics. Government is booking cases against BJP MLAs and party workers indiscriminately. Cases have been booked against MLA Harish Poonja, Ashwath Narayan and party workers while Congress workers continue to be involved in assaults and violence. Seems like the Congress is becoming anti-Hindu and Anti-Nation. They are raising voices against the 40% commission issue, let the government do further investigation and come out with truth and let them also conduct an impartial probe on Lokayukta cases booked against Siddaramaiah.

For a query by a reporter on the present Congress government removing Praveen Nettaru’s wife from her job, Nalin said, “The BJP government had appointed Praveen Nettaru’s wife as a government employee on contract basis and out of compassion. There was no need for Congress to remove her from the job. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai had appointed Praveen’s wife for six months, hoping that BJP will come to power so she can continue further with her employment, but all in vain since we lost. CM Siddaramaiah out of compassion should reconsider her job on humanitarian grounds. And if the Congress government is reluctant to do so, we will try to get her a job at NMPT which is run by the Union government. We will do our best to get her a job with our efforts, no matter what the circumstances are”

Present on the dais seated with MP Nalin Kateel were the five BJP candidates who had won the recent state assembly elections- namely MLA Vedavyas Kamath (Mangaluru South constituency), Dr Bharath Shetty (Mangaluru North/Surathkal); Rajesh Naik ( Bantwal Constituency); Harish Poonja (Belthangady Constituency), Umanath Kotian (Moodabidri constituency); Mrs Bhagirathi Murulya (Sullia Constituency) and MLC Prathap Simha Nayak.

Like this: Like Loading...