Congress holds ‘Padayatra’ to Mark 75 Years of India’s Independence on Gandhi Jayanti  

Mluru Block Congress Committee holds ‘Padayatra’ to Mark 75 Years of India’s Independence on Gandhi Jayanti (2 October)

Mangaluru: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born in pre-independent India when British rule had become ruthless and cunning, putting millions of Indians through immense pain. Mohandas studied law in England and practised it in South Africa for several years where he perfected his philosophy of ‘Satyagraha’ (truth) and ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence). When Gandhiji returned to India, he soon became active in the ongoing freedom struggle of India. He did not like that the great nation of India was a colony, ruled by the British, but he did not want a violent war to decide the outcome of the nation.

Gandhiji deeply believed in non-violence and he led the independence struggle of India with peaceful protests which were well thought out and incredibly effective. His firm implementation of his beliefs on such a massive political scale and its effectiveness awed the world. It’s simple to say one is non-violent personally, but to apply such a thought to create major change at such a large level was unheard of before. Hence, he was given the title of Mahatma. Mahatma means great soul. Gandhiji was one of the biggest contributors to India’s freedom movement and his methods for achieving it shaped the country greatly. He is even called the Father of our Nation. That is why his legacy is honoured, not only in India but all over the world.

And to mark Gandhiji’s Birthday, the Mangaluru Block Congress Committee said, ” The Mangaluru Block Congress held a ‘PADAYATRA’ to mark ‘GANDHI JAYANTI’ on 2 October 2021 at 9.30 am, which commenced from Congress Bhavan at Mallikatta, Mangaluru and culminated at Lalbagh, opposite to MCC office building. As part of this project, Congress Committee will be organising year-long celebrations across India to mark the 75 years of the country’s Independence,

Following the flag hoisting of the Indian Flag gy Congress leaders like former MLA J R Lobo, Harish Kumar, Prakash Salian, Lawrence D’souza, former MCC Mayors Sashidhar Hegde and Mahabalsehwar Marla, congress corporators , among others, the Padayatra proceeded from Congress Bhavan-Mallikatta, towards Kadri Road, Bunts Hostel, PVS Junction, M G Road and culminate at the Statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of Mangaluru City Corporation Building in Lalbagh, Mangaluru. After garlanding the statue of Gandhi, few Senior Congress leaders spoke, and also inaugurated the Year-Long Celebrations to mark India’s 75 years of Independence.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Prakash Salian-the President of Mangaluru Block Congress Committee said,”O n August 15, 2021, when India entered the 75th year of its Independence, Indian National Congress deemed it imperative to celebrate the immense sacrifice of our freedom fighters and their families and successors… On the occasion of the nation entering the 75th year of Independence, Congress had decided to form committees in all states to organise year-long celebrations, and Mangaluru Block Congress Committee takes great pleasure to participate in the year-long activities. A series of events will be held across Dakshina Kannada from October 2 to mark the 75th year of India’s independence where the sacrifices of those participating in the freedom struggle will be highlighted”.

“While there is a need to highlight the British freedom movement history there is also the need to highlight how the East India company took over the country, starting with 1857. We need to highlight all such places of historical importance like Prayagraj, Sabarmati Ashram and Champaran and programmes organised at all such places. While there is need to highlight how the British divided the country on the basis of caste, class and religion, it was also necessary to expose all such people who sided with the British during the freedom movement. We need to give knowledge to the children about India’s Independence, and various activities are planned during ther one-year celebrations. We have sought the support of Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, and many others associated with the Congress party” he added.

FEW THOUGHTS ON MAHATMA GANDHI and hIS STRUGGLE FOR FREEDOM :

“An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind.” A phrase that has inspired many was an idea that was introduced to preach non-violence and peace. During his lifetime, Mahatma Gandhi, the pride of India and the father of the nation, worked tirelessly to free his country from the shackles of Britishers. Without the use of any force, without any weapons, he chose truth and non-violence to fight against British rule.

Born on 2nd October in Porbandar, Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi was a great leader and an inspiration to many Indians. Every year, on this day, we celebrate his life and legacy and work towards following the path of the prominent leader. In many schools and colleges, students have to prepare speeches, give performances and more. To help young kids and teens with their oration, here are some speech ideas for students on Gandhi Jayanti. The relevance of non-violence during the struggle for Independence Mahatma Gandhi’s greatest weapon against the British forces was non-violence.

His idea of ‘Ahimsa’ inspired millions of people to fight against the oppressor through peaceful demonstration and protests. The intention behind the mass movement was to educate people about the struggle for freedom, making it difficult for the Britishers to react to such events. The United Nations General Assembly on June 15, 2007, voted October 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday to be observed as the International Day of Non-Violence.

On Satyagraha :

The concept of Satyagraha was introduced by Mahatma Gandhi in 1906-07. It was an attempt to begin a determined but nonviolent resistance to evil, taking place in South Africa against the compulsory registration and passes for Indians. The same became an important part of the freedom struggle of India.

The Swadeshi Movement :

The Swadeshi movement was another important tool of non-violence against the British oppressors used by Mahatma Gandhi. It became the basis for India’s nationalism. Mahatma Gandhi described it as the soul of swaraj (self-rule). Also known as the ‘Make in India’ campaign, it was officially declared on August 7, 1905 at the Calcutta Town Hall, in Bengal.

Dandi March :

Also known as the salt march, Dandi march was a peaceful demonstration started by Bapu against the British salt monopoly. The civil disobedience movement lasted for twenty-four days from 12 March 1930 to 5 April 1930.

The conception of harijan :

Harijan meaning ‘children of god’, was a term introduced by Narsinh Mehta, a Gujarati poet-saint of the Bhakti tradition. Originally it was coined to refer to all devotees of Krishna irrespective of caste, class, or sex. Later, Mahatma Gandhi, who was an admirer of Mehta’s literary works, used the term to refer to communities traditionally considered to be the so-called “Untouchable”.

Bapu’s Legacy :

Mahatma Gandhi, Bapu, dedicated all his life in the service of his country and his people. He paved the way forward for the future generations to come and inspired millions along the way. Although he left the world on 30 January, 1948, his teachings, lessons and philosophies continue to resonate in our hearts. He placed his confidence in the youth of this country and strongly believed in their determination and dedication to strengthen the country.

