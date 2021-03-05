Spread the love



















Congress hopes to seal deal on seat sharing with DMK soon

New Delhi: The Central Election Committee of the Congress is scheduled to hold a meeting on Saturday to finalise candidates for the first phase of the Assam and West Bengal assembly polls.

Sources within the party said the seat sharing agreement between the Congress and the DMK would be finalised either on Friday or Saturday.

The stalemate between the two parties has been a cause of concern and the Congress leadership has asked the state unit to seal the deal amicably soon, sources said

Senior leader Veerappa Moily, deputed to Tamil Nadu to oversee the election management in the state, said: “The talks are on and it may be finalised by today or tomorrow.”

The West Bengal and Assam screening committees have shortlisted the names of the probable candidates.

The Congress in Tamil Nadu is facing a tough task in bargaining for seats with the DMK which has taken a hard stand.

The Congress wants to contest on at least 50 seats, 10 more than the last time. DMK sources said the Congress will not be given so many seats but only around 25 seats.

However, reports say that this number is unacceptable to the Congress which is putting its entire strength into campaigning and the visit of former party president Rahul Gandhi was part of the strategy to pressurise the DMK to yield more seats.

The Congress has called its state leaders to deliberate on the issue in Chennai. The party may go for a friendly contest on some seats, sources say but the state leadership will be deciding on it. The polling to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6.