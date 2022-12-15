Congress House has no door or windows: CM Bommai

Koppal: The Congress House did not have a door or windows and everything is open, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Reacting to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge’s statement that BJP is a house with three doors, the CM told reporters here on Thursday that former CM B.S.Yediyurappa is the supreme leader and all the programs will be held under his leadership. His blessings are always on them. The BJP National President J.P.Nadda has come to Koppal to take part in the opening of a new party office.

Bommai ruled out any kind of differences of opinion with his mentor and former CM, Yediyurappa, and said their relationship is like father and son. Any kind of difference of opinion will not come on any occasion. Those who are expecting that to happen will be disappointed. “It is a big lie that the invitation was not given to Yediyurappa for any function because of which he is upset with the state leaders”.