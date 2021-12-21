Congress is an irresponsible opposition party: CM Bommai

Belagavi: Congress in the state is an irresponsible opposition party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, taking the grand old party to task for its conduct in the ongoing legislature session. “Congress is not bothered about the development of northern Karnataka. They have come to the Belagavi session to deliver speeches and hold dharna in the house. They have failed to take up pro-people issues and seek reply,” he said.

Speaking to media persons at Suvarna Soudha he said, the opposition leaders don’t want farmers to get compensation for their crop losses. “We have raised the compensation, the state cabinet has taken a slew of decisions for development of northern Karnataka. We are ready for discussion on any development projects.”

Referring to the Anti-conversion bill, he said, “it is the right of an elected government, as the voice of the people, to decide as to what laws need to be brought. Opposition Congress members were not present when the bill was introduced in the house. It is the duty of the opposition to be present. They have shown their irresponsibility by staying away. The state has the most irresponsible opposition party.”

Reacting to Congress’ charge that the bill was included in the supplementary agenda of the proceedings of the house, the Chief Minister said, the Speaker is vested with the power to prepare supplementary agenda. It is an irresponsible party.

Adverse impact of religious conversions on innumerable families is a known fact for all. It should be prevented. “We are working under legal and constitutional provisions in this regard. Congress has the opportunity to discuss it. We are ready to make amends if there are any mistakes in the bill,” Bommai said.

Congress has boycotted the proceedings as part of its vote bank politics. State has an irresponsible opposition party, he said.